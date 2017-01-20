Temperatures in the 50s continue this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures remain well above average with highs reaching the low 50’s today. Total rainfall today will be around 1/4″ to 1/2″.

Overall the next 8-day period is a mild one. Check out our weekend forecast, mid 50s and I wouldn’t be surprised if some locales hit 60! Winter weather fans, fear not. We still have a lot of winter left. Our hunch is that winter conditions will return going into February. Check out next Thursday snow and seasonal temperatures make it back into the forecast. Here is our latest FOX 8-Day Forecast: