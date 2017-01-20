Suspect in woman’s abduction from Cleveland store turns himself in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The man accused of kidnapping a woman from a store on Cleveland's east side is now in police custody.

Roscoe Hilliard turned himself into police at the Justice Center on Friday on charges of abduction, police said.

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Division of Police released surveillance video from a convenience store on Woodland Avenue on Jan. 12.

The video shows a man dragging a woman and forcing her into an SUV. According to police, the victim was crying and asked the clerk to use the phone.

Police later said they identified the woman, who is in "good health." The next day, a warrant was issued for Hilliard's arrest.