Supporters pack courthouse for 15-year-old Warren girl accused of killing father

WARREN – Family members of a 15-year-old girl accused of killing her father, packed a Trumbull County Courtroom Friday for a pretrial. Bresha Meadows, who is facing a murder charge, is being tried as a minor in juvenile court. If she is convicted , she could be held in juvenile facility until she is 21.

Bresha’s family and her attorney, Ian Friedman, say the teenager was trying to protect her mother from abuse.

Friedman is asking a judge to have her released from the detention center while her case is pending juvenile court. “She needs help,” said Brandi Meadows, the girl’s mother. “She is not getting the help she needs being locked up. ” Friedman said Bresha’s father abused the girl’s mother for years. Bresha Meadows is accused of shooting and killing her father, Jonathan Meadows, 41, on July 28 inside their Warren home. Her mother, Brandi, can be heard on the 911 recording saying her daughter shot her husband in the head.

Brandi Meadows told Fox 8 she believes her daughter is a hero. “I wasn’t strong enough to leave,” Brandi said.

But some other family members of Jonathan Meadows say they don’t believe he was abusive and don’t believe she should be released.

Prosecutors say the case remains under investigation.

Friedman says his client lived in fear and was trying to protect her mother.