Store owner watches suspects rob his store as he calls police

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Three people were arrested after being caught on surveillance video robbing a store.

According to police, it happened at Roses Express at East 66th Street and Harvard Avenue early Friday.

The owner of the store called police to report he was watching suspects robbing his store. When police arrived, they surrounded the building and arrested two adults and one juvenile.

After reviewing surveillance footage, police determined one suspect also fled the scene.