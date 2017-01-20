November 20, 2017 Road Trip: Brunswick
Just in time for the Holiday Season, we have an hour long road trip for you! Just a little ways down I-71 south is Brunswick, Ohio in Medina County. There you will find fantastic stops to get you in the spirit! Whether you are visiting live Reindeer, seeing magical spots for Breakfast with Santa, or finding bargains on Christmas Cards or holiday dresses … it’s worth the short drive.
Here is a list of the places we visited:
Mapleside Farms
294 Pearl Road
Brunswick, OH 44212
www.mapleside.com
Spring Mist Farms
691 Pearl Road
Brunswick Hills, Ohio 44212
(330) 225-3565
springmistfarm@aol.com
www.springmistfarms.com
Rito’s Bakery
1930 Pearl Rd
Brunswick, OH 44212
(330) 220-3103
10551 Pleasant Valley Rd.
Parma, OH 44130
(440) 845-9414
www.ritosbakery.com
European Specialty Food Mart
1257 Pearl Rd
Brunswick, OH, 44212
(330) 273-6968
www.europeanspecialtyfoodmart.com
Hollo’s PaperCraft
1878 Pearl Rd.
Brunswick, OH 44212-3252
(330) 225-0911
www.hollospapercraft.net
Pete & Polly Children’s Resale Shop
1816 Pearl Road (State Route 42)
Brunswick, OH 44212
Phone: (330) 225-1798
e-mail: peteandpollyresale@gmail.com
www.petepollyresale.com
Kelly’s Café
1661 Pearl Rd.
Brunswick, OH 44212
(330) 225-9999
www.facebook.com/pages/Kellys-cafe
Larb Thai Restaurant
452 Pearl Rd
Brunswick OH, 44212
(330) 460-6213
www.larbthairestaurant.com
The Vine n Hop Shop
1327 North Carpenter Road
Brunswick Ohio 44212
(330) 623-6940
www.vinenhop.nrostores.com