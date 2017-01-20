Medical examiner IDs the remains of three killed in Lake Erie plane crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the remains of three people who died in the Lake Erie plane crash.

In all six victims were killed in the crash. Remains have only been found so far for three individuals.

Those remains belong to the pilot, John Thomas Fleming, 45; his son, John Robert Fleming, 15; and neighbor Brian Sean Casey, 50.

The plane, which crashed on Dec. 29, was carrying John Thomas Fleming, his wife, Sue; their two children, John Robert and Andrew, as well as neighbor, Casey, and his daughter, Megan.

Crews have recovered the plane’s cockpit voice recorder, an engine, wings and large portions of its fuselage.

