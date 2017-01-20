Finalists for Greater Cleveland Sports Awards announced

CLEVELAND– The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission announced the finalists for the 17th Annual Greater Cleveland Sports Awards.
The winners will be revealed during the ceremony on Jan. 26 at the Renaissance Cleveland Hotel. Other honorees include former Cleveland Indians manager Mike Hargrove, and swimmer and heart transplant patient Kendra Seitz.
High School Athlete of the Year
Dillon Dingler, Football, Jackson High School, Massillon
Jaylen Harris, Football, Cleveland Heights High School, Cleveland Heights
Valencia Myers, Basketball, Solon High School, Solon
Andrea Scali, Softball, Parma High School, Parma
Collegiate Athlete of the Year
John Carroll University Football Team, Football, NCAA Division II Collegiate, Cleveland
Marshon Lattimore, Football, The Ohio State University, Cleveland
Mitch Trubisky, Football, University of North Carolina, Mentor
Amateur Athlete of the Year
Tiana Bartoletta, Track, U.S. Women’s Olympic Team, Elyria
Charles Conwell Jr., Boxing, U.S. Men’s Olympic Team, Cleveland Heights
Emily Infeld, Cross Country, U.S. Women’s Olympic Team, University Heights
Professional Athlete of the Year
LeBron James, NBA, forward, Cleveland Cavaliers
Francisco Lindor, MLB, shortstop, Cleveland Indians
Stipe Miocic, UFC, mixed martial artist, UFC Heavyweight Champion
Joe Thomas, NFL, offensive lineman, Cleveland Browns