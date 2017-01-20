Finalists for Greater Cleveland Sports Awards announced

CLEVELAND– The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission announced the finalists for the 17th Annual Greater Cleveland Sports Awards.

The winners will be revealed during the ceremony on Jan. 26 at the Renaissance Cleveland Hotel. Other honorees include former Cleveland Indians manager Mike Hargrove, and swimmer and heart transplant patient Kendra Seitz.

High School Athlete of the Year

Dillon Dingler, Football, Jackson High School, Massillon

Jaylen Harris, Football, Cleveland Heights High School, Cleveland Heights

Valencia Myers, Basketball, Solon High School, Solon

Andrea Scali, Softball, Parma High School, Parma

Collegiate Athlete of the Year

John Carroll University Football Team, Football, NCAA Division II Collegiate, Cleveland

Marshon Lattimore, Football, The Ohio State University, Cleveland

Mitch Trubisky, Football, University of North Carolina, Mentor

Amateur Athlete of the Year

Tiana Bartoletta, Track, U.S. Women’s Olympic Team, Elyria

Charles Conwell Jr., Boxing, U.S. Men’s Olympic Team, Cleveland Heights

Emily Infeld, Cross Country, U.S. Women’s Olympic Team, University Heights

Professional Athlete of the Year

LeBron James, NBA, forward, Cleveland Cavaliers

Francisco Lindor, MLB, shortstop, Cleveland Indians

Stipe Miocic, UFC, mixed martial artist, UFC Heavyweight Champion

Joe Thomas, NFL, offensive lineman, Cleveland Browns