Emaciated dog rescued in Cleveland continues to improve

CLEVELAND– An abused dog, weighing just 19 pounds, is improving at an area animal hospital.

Officers from the Cleveland Division of Animal Control rescued the dog after a neighbor reported him wandering the streets near the Rainbow Terrace Apartments Monday night.

The pup, now named Malachi, is receiving care at the Westpark Animal Hospital. On Friday, veterinary staff said the dog is eating well, resting comfortably and gaining weight.

“His condition is about as severe as you can get, next to him being deceased,” veterinarian Dr. Rebeccah Urbiztondo told FOX 8 News on Thursday.

If you would like to help Malachi, you can make a donation to Mutts in a Rut Rescue using PayPal – muttsinarutrescue@gmail.com or send a check to Mutts in a Rut Rescue, PO Box 111335, Cleveland, OH 44111.

