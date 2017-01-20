× Driver charged in crash that killed Chagrin Falls student

AKRON, Ohio– The driver who police say caused the crash the took the life of a 17-year-old boy is now facing charges.

John R. Bird, 50, of Akron, was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter, two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, operating a vehicular under the influence, operating a vehicular under the influence with a blood-alcohol content higher than .17, speeding and reckless operation. He appeared in Akron Municipal Court Friday morning.

On Dec. 23, Bird crashed his Jeep into an Audi at North Portage Path and Sunnyside Avenue in Akron, police said. That caused the Audi with three people inside, including Grant Wilson, to hit a utility pole.

All four involved were taken to local hospitals. Wilson, 17, of Chagrin Falls, died from his injuries. He was a senior at Chagrin High School.

Akron police said the crash remains under investigation, but speed and alcohol were definitely factors. The driver of the Audi will not be charged.

41.112159 -81.548580