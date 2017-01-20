Cleveland connection to Inauguration of Donald Trump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 has found a big Cleveland connection to the inauguration in Washington, D.C.

Cleveland police sent the Mounted Unit to march in the parade.

Cleveland police also sent about 3 dozen officers to help police there patrol the streets.

Charlie Dallani of Highland Heights simply went as a spectator as he wanted to see the new president sworn in to the Oval Office. Dallani considers Donald Trump's rise to be historic.

Meantime, Cleveland Police Union President Steve Loomis, who supported Donald Trump during the campaign, says the campaign invited him to Inaugural events. So Loomis also went to D.C. with his wife and others.

Cleveland City Hall says Washington, D.C. is picking up the cost of having Cleveland officers patrol there. In many ways, the arrangement is similar to the way outside police officers came to Cleveland to patrol last summer during the Republican National Convention.

The city says Cleveland officers have gone to Washington for the last few inaugurations.

The police union says officers put in for the assignment long ago before they knew who would be the next president.

In short, Northeast Ohio is having a presence in the nation's capitol throughout Inauguration weekend.

