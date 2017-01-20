Caught on video: Anti-Trump protester spits in Cleveland officer’s face

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- FOX 8 cameras were recording during a clash between protesters and police in downtown Cleveland on Friday.

**A warning the video above contains strong language**

A few dozen demonstrating against President Donald Trump on the day of his inauguration walked down East 9th Street at Superior Avenue. A group of Cleveland Division of Police bike patrol officers were riding along with them.

FOX 8 News I-Team Reporter Ed Gallek and videographer Billy Muhammad were there and witnessed one man repeatedly elbow and push one of the officers. Our videographer was working on another story and his camera was recording when the protester spit in the officer's face.

As the cop went to arrest the man, it started a series of pushing and shoving.

The man was arrested for assault of a police officer and aggravated disorderly conduct. A woman was also arrested for aggravated disorderly conduct.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video