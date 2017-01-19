Weather Outlook: Mild temps, break from the rain

Current temperatures are closer to normal, but overall the next 7-day period is a mild one, similar to the overall status of January thus far. (The coldest January air has been mainly in the Northern Plains and Northern Rockies.)

Winter weather fans, fear not. We still have a lot of winter left. Our hunch is that winter conditions will return going into February. So where is the cold air now? Is there any? Oh, you bet. Check out Fairbanks’ afternoon temperature… OUCH!

At one point, Fairbanks Airport hit -51°F at 11 AM Alaska time:

Here’s a backyard thermometer near Fairbanks from Wednesday morning:

Here is our latest FOX 8-Day Forecast: