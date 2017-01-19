Rainy tomorrow with highs in the 50s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another panhandle low develops out of the southwest late tonight and tomorrow bringing with it more rain especially during Friday’s morning commute. We’re expecting between 0.25″ to 0.50″ of rain with this system.

Overall the next 8-day period is a mild one. Winter weather fans, fear not. We still have a lot of winter left. Our hunch is that winter conditions will return going into February. Check out next Thursday snow and seasonal temperatures make it back into the forecast. Here is our latest FOX 8-Day Forecast: