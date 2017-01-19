Police warn public about ‘extremely dangerous’ drug becoming more common in NE Ohio

WOOSTER, Ohio — Authorities are warning the public about an “extremely dangerous” drug that’s being seen more and more in Northeast Ohio after a recent bust in Wooster.

According to a press release from the Medway Drug Enforcement Agency, authorities on Jan. 11 intercepted an international package due to be delivered to a Wooster home. Authorities suspected that it contained a controlled substance after the shipping manifest had it labeled as something other than what was in the package.

Agents found nearly two ounces of FLAKKA, which is chemically similar to bath salts. FLAKKA is generally white or pink foul-smelling crystals that can be eaten, snorted, injected or vaporized into an e-cigarette.

Vaporizing, which sends the drug very quickly into the bloodstream, may make it particularly easy to overdose, according to the release.

FLAKKA can also cause a condition called “excited delirium” that involves hyperstimulation, paranoia and hallucinations that can lead to violent aggression and self-injury.

The drug has been linked to deaths by suicide as well as heart attack. It can also lead to kidney damage or kidney failure.

Police say there are suspects in the bust, but they will not be charged until lab results are returned.