Parents of 5-year-old found murdered in restaurant appear in court

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — The parents charged in the murder of their 5-year-old daughter appeared in court Thursday afternoon.

Ashley Zhao was reported missing on Jan. 9. Authorities searched for the little girl for hours; on Tuesday, Jan. 10, her body was found hidden inside her parents’ restaurant, Ang’s Asian Cuisine.

Her mother, Mingming Chen, faces charges of murder and felonious assault. Her father, Liang J Zhao, faces charges of complicity to murder and complicity to commit felonious assault.

