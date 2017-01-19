It's still Vegas week on New Day Cleveland! Today, we took you to one last stop - The Mirage.
Our tour of Las Vegas continues!
-
It’s Vegas week! Check out this hot spot
-
Natalie and David catch up with Mr. Las Vegas!
-
January 17, 2017
-
January 19, 2017
-
January 18, 2017
-
-
Cavs’ guard Kay Felder placed on concussion protocol, waive Holland
-
Wayne Newton stops by FOX 8 News to announce upcoming concert
-
How could this happen? New development in crossing guard paid after dying
-
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton: Who won the final presidential debate?
-
2 arrested, teen victim in Cleveland recovered as part of human trafficking bust
-
-
Create your own fall decor!
-
Fanucce’s opens new Downtown restaurant
-
A huge deal! Indians add 200 new season ticket holders after Edwin Encarnacion deal