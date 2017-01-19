× OHSAA football championship moving back to Canton

CANTON, Ohio– After three years in Columbus, the Ohio High School Athletic Association football state championship games will return to Canton.

The OHSAA board made the move for 2017 and 2018 official on Thursday. All seven games will be played at the newly-renovated Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

“We are blessed in Ohio to have so many outstanding playoff venues like Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton and Ohio Stadium here in Columbus, and our intent all along has been to rotate the finals between the two sites,” Dr. Dan Ross, OHSAA Commissioner said in a news release on Thursday. “The last three years in Columbus have been great, and the timing worked out well because Canton and the Pro Football Hall of Fame had major stadium renovations underway at the same time.”

The games were played in Stark County from 1990 to 2013 before going to Ohio Stadium at Ohio State University in 2014.

The state championship run from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3. The exact times will be finalized in the spring, the OHSSA said.

“Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village that includes the spectacular, state-of-the-art Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium will provide a rich experience for the many players, coaches, families, and fans attending the games. The excellence in competition among the best football players in the state will be celebrated by the Hall of Fame and our community,” said David Baker, President and CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

