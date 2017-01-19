Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean among 2017 Megaticket concerts

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and Lady Antebellum are among the list of performers on this year’s Country Megaticket.

Live Nation, Blossom Music Center and Progressive Field released the details Thursday morning.

Luke Bryan will perform at Progressive Field on July 15.

Five of the shows will take place at Blossom Music Center. Jason Aldean will perform May 12, Lady Antebellum on July 21, Dierks Bentley on July 27, Florida Georgia Line on Aug. 11 and Brad Paisley on Sept. 22.

Each megaticket includes one concert ticket to all six concerts. They’ll go on sale Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. They will only be available online by clicking here.