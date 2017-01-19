× Lordstown GM plant ends third-shift production effecting 1,200+ jobs

LORDSTOWN, Ohio– The General Motors plant in Lordstown is ending its third-shift production on Friday for the foreseeable future, a plant spokesman said on Thursday.

The change effects 1,250 salary and hourly employees who work on the Chevrolet Cruze. The plant employs about 4,500 people.

When asked for a comment, a plant spokesman sent FOX 8 News the same statement from November:

“General Motors today announced initiatives to strengthen and align its production output at key U.S. manufacturing operations. The plans include investing more than $900 million in three facilities – Toledo Transmission Operations, Ohio; Lansing Grand River, Mich.; and Bedford Casting Operations, Ind. – to prepare the facilities for future product programs. “In addition, GM also announced plans to align production output with demand for cars built at the Lordstown, Ohio, and Lansing Grand River, Mich. assembly plants. As the customer shift from cars to crossovers and trucks is projected to continue, GM will suspend the 3rd shift of production at both assembly facilities in the first quarter of 2017.”