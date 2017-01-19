× LeBron James, Kyrie Irving named starters for NBA All-Star game

CLEVELAND– The reigning NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers will be well represented in the 2017 All-Star game.

On Thursday, the NBA released the starting lineups for the Feb. 19 game at at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

LeBron James will make his 13th All-Star appearance while Kyrie Irving makes his fourth.

They’ll be join on the Eastern Conference team by Toronto’s DeMar DeRozan, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Chicago’s Jimmy Butler.

Golden State’s Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, Houston’s James Harden, San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard and New Orleans’ Anthony Davis will start for the Western Conference.

Fans make up 50 percent of the vote for starters, while current players and members of the media contribute 25 percent each. Ballots consist of two guards and three frontcourt players.

All-Star reserves, who are selected by NBA head coaches, will be announced next Thursday.

