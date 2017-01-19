Kenny’s LIVE toilet demo ends in hilarious faux poo flush fail!

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A demonstration went hilariously wrong live on Fox 8 News during a segment at the Nari Home Improvement Show Thursday.
Our Kenny Crumpton was at the IX Center previewing the event, and stopped by the Kohler area, where several state-of-the-art toilets are on display.
He and Kohler representative Stephen planned out a demonstration using a pound of "faux poo" to show the flushing power of the toilet -- many Kohler toilets are built to flush up to 2.2 pounds.
Kenny says they practiced successfully three times before the on-air demonstration.
But when the cameras were rolling, Stephen dumped the poo, flushed the toilet -- and the faux poo remained.
"I guess that's too much poo -- plunger!" said Kenny.
Watch the hilarious moment in the video player above.