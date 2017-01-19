× January 19, 2017

Apple Fritter Bread Pudding

This is the sweetest way to start the morning! We kicked off the show making Apple Fritter Bread Pudding with Melanie Wurm from Mapleside Farms.

Click here for her recipe.

www.mapleside.com

Pickwick & Frolic: Dying Laughing

Typically on Thursdays, we find a way to make you laugh. This week, we’re focusing on a new documentary starring some of the top comedians in the business! We’re talking Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart, Amy Schumer and more. Nick Kostis from Pickwick & Frolic stopped by with a sneak peak of the film, “Dying Laughing.”

You can catch the promotional screening of Dying Laughing at Pickwick & Frolic on Sunday, February 12th at 8pm. Tickets go on sale next week!

www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Las Vegas: Mirage

It’s still Vegas week on New Day Cleveland! Today, we took you to one last stop – The Mirage.

www.mirage.com

NARI Home Improvement Show

Get inspired to tackle that home project you’ve been putting off! This weekend is the NARI Home Improvement Show at the I-X Center. We welcomed President Kris Toth to the studio with more information. It’s all happening January 19th to the 22nd! Admission is $14 for adults and 16 and under are free!

www.NARIhomeshow.com

Moss at the Movies

David took us behind the scenes of the upcoming films, “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” and “Sleepless.”

www.sonypictures.com/residentevilthefinalchapter

www.sleeplessmovie.com

Public Square

Celebrate winter in downtown Cleveland at the Ice Carving Social! Special Events Manager, Zoe Adams, stopped by to tell us more.

It’s all happening in Public Square on Sunday, January 29th from 2pm until 6pm. The Ice Carving Social is FREE to the public and will feature interaction ice creations, stunning ice displays, an ice throne and more!

www.clevelandpublicsquare.com/public-square

Italian Soups

Delicious and hearty Italian soups in less than 30 minutes? Sign us up! Jesse Blakely from The Gust Gallucci Company stopped by with some easy options.

Click here for his recipes.

www.tasteitaly.com

Mortach Financial

www.mortachfinancial.com