× Italian Soups from Gallucci’s

Courtesy of: The Gust Gallucci Company

www.tasteitaly.com

Pasta Fagioli Pronto

1 cup chopped celery

1/2 cup chopped carrots

1 medium onion chopped

1/2 cup olive oil

2 quarts chicken broth

1 tsp. granulated garlic

1/2 tsp. salt

2 cans cannelini or white kidney beans – drain and rinse each can separately. Puree one can of beans in a food processor or blender. Keep separate.

1 cup Mama Gallucci’s Pasta Sauce

1/2 lb ditalini pasta – uncooked

Saute celery, carrots and onion in olive oil for approximately 7 to 8 minutes. Add garlic, salt, broth and the 1 can of whole beans. Bring to a boil. Stir in pasta and cook 10 minutes. Add Mama Gallucci’s Sauce and the can of pureed beans. Stir until blended. Cook 5 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Italian Chili

1 1/2 lbs. mild Italian sausage

1 cup chopped celery

1 cup chopped onion

2 Tbls. olive oil

2 Tsp. ground cumin

2 Tbls. Chili powder

16 oz. Kidney beans (drained)

1/2 cup water

1 quart Mama Gallucci Pasta Sauce

Saute onion and celery in olive oil for 5 to 8 minutes (stirring often). In a separate pan, brown and drain the Italian sausage. Add the onion, celery and sausage to Mama Gallucci Sauce. Stir in the cumin, chili powder and water (stir well). Add drained kidney beans. Cook over medium heat until hot. Stir often.