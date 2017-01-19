Investigators determine cause of Akron house fire that killed 2 adults, 2 children

AKRON, Ohio — Investigators have determined a fire that killed four people, including two children, in Akron last month was caused by unattended cooking.

On Dec. 3, a fire swept through their rental home on Tallmadge Road. The blaze took the lives of Omar Riley, 37, Shirley Wallis, 34, and their children, Aniyla Riley, 9, and Shanice Riley, 8.

Two others were hospitalized.

According to the Akron Fire Department, there was heavy damage to the first floor kitchen area near the gas stove. The knobs were completely burned off and one burner was in the “on” position.

Firefighters did not see any smoke detectors, but investigators were unable to determine whether or not they were present.

The estate for three of the people who died in the fire are suing the property’s landlord, claiming the landlord did not put smoke detectors in the home, which is against the law.

