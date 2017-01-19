Indians announce game times for 2017 season

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Indians have announced game times and their broadcast schedule for the 2017 season.
The Tribe’s season opener will be at 7:05 p.m. on April 3 vs. Texas. The team’s home opener is set for April 11 vs. the Chicago White Sox at 4:10 p.m.
Home weeknight games in April and May will begin at 6:10 p.m. “in an effort to minimize the impact of potential weather issues and to allow families to get home sooner on school nights,” according to a release.
The slate includes 157 games on flagship television home SportsTime Ohio, plus five national TV gameson FOX and ESPN.
