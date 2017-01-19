Live video: Donald Trump to attend wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery

Indians announce game times for 2017 season

Posted 1:29 pm, January 19, 2017, by , Updated at 01:30PM, January 19, 2017

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Indians have announced game times and their broadcast schedule for the 2017 season. 

The Tribe’s season opener will be at 7:05 p.m. on April 3 vs. Texas. The team’s home opener is set for April 11 vs. the Chicago White Sox at 4:10 p.m.

Home weeknight games in April and May will begin at 6:10 p.m. “in an effort to minimize the impact of potential weather issues and to allow families to get home sooner on school nights,” according to a release.

The slate includes 157 games on flagship television home SportsTime Ohio, plus five national TV gameson FOX and ESPN.

For more details and the entire schedule, click here. 