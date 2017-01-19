Heartbreaking: Dog weighing only 19 pounds rescued in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A dog weighing just 19 pounds was rescued in Cleveland.

Mutts in a Rut Rescue posted about the rescue on its Facebook page.

The rescue group said the severely-emaciated pup named Malachi was brought to them as a stray. The one-year-old is at least 20 pounds underweight.

Mutts in a Rut said:

“We have our doubts that he was truly a stray. Someone most likely starved him and then threw him out like trash. He is currently under the care of our vet. He is dehydrated and anemic. He is being fed multiple small meals throughout the day as we don’t want to overfeed him.”

They say Malachi will move to a foster home once he is feeling better.

If you would like to help this sweet pup, Mutts in a Rut Rescue says you can do so via PayPal – muttsinarutrescue@gmail.com or send a check to Mutts in a Rut Rescue PO Box 111335, Cleveland, OH 44111.

Or you can call in a donation to the vet clinic on the Mutts in a Rut account (216) 252-4500.