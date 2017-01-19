Gates Mills home invasion suspect being held without bond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LYNDHURST, Ohio -- The man accused of a terrifying home invasion in Gates Mills appeared in Lyndhurst Municipal Court Thursday.

Shaun Corrigan, 38, was given no bond. He will appear in county court on Jan. 25.

Police say on Jan. 6, Corrigan broke into a woman's home in Gates Mills. She was expecting a package and opened the door.

Police Chief Gregg Minichello said the suspect tied the woman’s hands together using duct tape, and forced her to walk around the house with him. The suspect had a box cutter and other tools with him.

He's accused of taking several items including cash and jewelry from the home before leaving.

Corrigan was arrested after a suspect sketch was released.

FOX 8 I-Team's Peggy Gallek reported that Corrigan was released from prison in November 2015 after serving nearly 10 years for burglary and drug possession.

