Fox Recipe Box: Slow Cooker Jerk Chicken

Slow Cooker Jerk Chicken

Yield: Serves 5-6

Ingredients:

8 scallions, chopped coarse

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 Jalapeno chili, stemmed and seeded

1 (1-inch) fresh ginger, peeled and sliced

3 tablespoons molasses

4 garlic cloves, peeled

1 tablespoon thyme

2 teaspoons allspice

1/4 teaspoon cardamom

2 teaspoon coarse salt

4 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken pieces (split breasts, thighs, legs)

Lime wedges/slices for serving



Directions:

Place scallion, oil, Jalapeno, ginger, molasses, garlic, thyme, all spice, cardamom, and salt in a food processor or blender and puree. Transfer 1/2 cup mixture to a slow cooker; reserve remaining mixture.

Add chicken to slow cooker and coat evenly with scallion mixture. Cover and cook until chick is tender, about 4- 6 hours on low.

Position oven rack 10 inches from broiler element and start broiler. Place a wire rack in a foil lined bake sheet and coat with vegetable spray. Transfer chicken, skin side down onto rack. Brush chicken with half of reserved scallion mixture and broil until lightly charred and crisp, about 10-15 minutes. Flip chicken over, brush with remaining scallion mixture and continue to broil until lightly charred and crisp on second side, about 5-10 minutes. Serve with lime wedges.