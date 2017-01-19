× Former Cleveland attorney gets four years in prison for stealing from clients

CLEVELAND, Ohio– A Cuyahoga County judge sentenced a former Cleveland attorney Thursday to four years in prison for stealing money from clients.

Only Fox 8 cameras were rolling when Paul Kaufman, 67, was sentenced.

He faced several felony counts including identity fraud, theft and forgery. He resigned from his law practice in 2015 after many clients filed complaints.

Berea Detective Dennis Bort told Fox 8 many of the victims faced severe financial problems because of Kaufman’s actions.

“His clients trusted him,” Assistant County Prosecutor James Gutierrez said. ” He would settle the cases, get the money, and then not return their calls.”

One victim said she forgives him and hopes he gets the help he needs.