Five Medina County women joining Women’s March on Washington

WASHINGTON-- One day after Donald Trump is officially inaugurated as the country's next president, he and his administration will be the focus of thousands planning the Women's March on Washington.

Joining that march will be five women from Medina County who said, other than rallying against a local natural gas pipeline, they have never participated in a political march before.

Kathy Kinstler, Anastasia Birosh, Katie Mullins, Carol Brenstuhl and Faith Walters are planning to board one of five buses that will leave the Cleveland area in the predawn hours Saturday for a mid-day rally and march.

They said they cannot simply stay at home without their voices being heard.

"I think I was an activist waiting to happen. And unfortunately this election has given me this chance. Unfortunately or fortunately, it's pushed me in a way that nothing else could have or would have before," Birosh said.

"The new president, and history shows you can see it on video, has treated women badly, very badly and that bothers me a lot," said Kinstler, who is concerned not only about women's rights but about the rights of all minorities.

"He has been cruel to how many marginalized people. People are marginalized enough in normal society, but they don't have to be mocked, they don't have to be publicly mocked you know or roughed up at a rally because they have a different opinion," Birosh said.

"I decided to join the march and go to DC to remind President-Elect Trump and his administration that there are more people than he just saw at his rallies, that when he takes that oath of office, he then becomes the president of the entire United States," Mullins said.

The women have created their own T-shirts with a fist inside a women's symbol.

They hope the new president is paying attention.

"It's like everything he says, when he is called out on something, he constantly says he didn't do it, he didn't say it, he knows nothing about it," Brenstuhl said.

"For me going on Saturday, I'm honoring, as far as I'm concerned, I'm honoring everybody that previous to me stood up for people's rights, for issues to gain rights for people in all the years past. That's my thing because I think that's what made our country great," Brenstuhl said.

The Women's March on Washington is the largest of many planned simultaneously around the country, including one in Cleveland.

If they can't get the attention of the new president, the women hope members of Congress will hear their message.

"My hope is that it raises the awareness of the Republican Congress because I think they hold the reigns," Birosh said.

"What are you going to do when it's something against you? Are you just going to say, 'Well, I didn't do anything to hep this person and now they are coming after me so now I want people to stand up and help me?' No, I'm going to be an activist, and stand up and help people now for all human rights," Brenstuhl said.