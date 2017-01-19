Cleveland Police Mounted Unit arrives ahead of appearance in inaugural parade

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Members of the Cleveland Division of Police Mounted Unit have arrived at the Prince George Equestrian Center ahead of their appearance in Friday’s inaugural parade.

The unit will join law enforcement officers and marching bands from across the country for the parade. More than 8,000 people will participate.

After Friday’s swearing in ceremony at 11:30 a.m., Donald Trump and Mike Pence will lead the parade from the Capitol down Pennsylvania Avenue.

Cleveland police say the mounted unit will be situated toward the end of the parade.

Continuing coverage here.

38.815947 -76.749691