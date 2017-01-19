× Cavs star forward Kevin Love sidelined with back spasms

CLEVELAND — Cavaliers star forward Kevin Love will not play Thursday night against Phoenix because of back spasms.

Love has been bothered by a sore back for several days. He sat out the second half of Monday night’s loss at Golden State as a precaution and the team was hopeful he would be able to face the Suns.

However, Love was unable to make it through the entire morning shootaround, meaning the Cavs will be without his 20.7 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.

James Jones will start for Love. It’s the veteran forward’s first start since April 2, 2015.

Coach Tyronn Lue said Love is undergoing treatment and at this point the team is confident rest will help his back.

Jones is averaging just 2.6 points but he’s shooting 61 percent (17 of 28) on 3-pointers.

