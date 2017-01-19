Assistant Geauga County prosecutor arrested for driving under the influence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARDON, Ohio-- A local assistant prosecutor finds herself on the other side of the law.

Dashcam video shows the of the traffic stop and subsequent arrest of assistant Geauga County prosecutor 43-year-old Mary B. Matheney, of Bainbridge, on Nov. 19.

Bainbridge police said she was weaving so they pulled over Matheney's SUV just before midnight on Route 306. Officers said they detected a strong smell of alcohol.

Dashcam video shows the officers administer a field sobriety test. Matheney failed and was immediately placed under arrest.

"The case is pending before the Chardon Municipal Mourt. It will be scheduled for pretrial before a visiting judge," said James Gillette, the police prosecutor for the city of Chardon.

Gillette said Matheney faces a charge for operating a vehicle under the influence.

"I'm the prosecutor in the case. Other than that, I don't have any additional comments on pending cases," Gillette said.

Gillette added no date has been set for Matheney's pretrial hearing.

We reached out to Matheney and the Geauga County Prosecutor's Office for comment. Our phone calls were not returned.