Apple Fritter Bread Pudding

Courtesy of: Melanie Wurm, Mapleside Farms

www.mapleside.com

Ingredients:

Butter for the pan

6-8 day-old fritters

4c cup heavy (whipping) cream

4 large eggs

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:

Tear into pieces and place the fritters in the pan. In a bowl, whisk the eggs, cinnamon, sugar, and vanilla until well blended. Add the cream and whisk to blend. Pour the mixture over the fritter, turning the top pieces so that all of the fritters become soaked in the liquid.

Refrigerate over night making sure that all pieces are covered by liquid.

Preheat the oven to 350°F (176°C).

Remove from fridge 30 minutes prior to baking

Bake for 45 to 50 minutes, until the pudding is browned on top and firm in the center.

Enjoy!