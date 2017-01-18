Woman who hit, killed former Cleveland officer sentenced to house arrest

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The woman who hit and killed a former Cleveland police officer in August has been sentenced to nine months of house arrest.

Porsha Harris previously pleaded no contest to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and failure to stop after an accident.

A judge Wednesday also said Harris must forfeit her car, pay court costs and have no drugs or alcohol. She will be on probation after house arrest.

Shani Dizard, 41, of Warrensville Heights, was riding a motorcycle when it was hit by a car that went left of center at the intersection of East 71st Street and Superior. Dizard passed away at the hospital.

A good Samaritan followed the car and was able to get a description for police.

Harris later contacted police and turned herself in.

