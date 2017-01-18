Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN, Ohio-- An attorney representing several women, who are victims of former attorney Michael Fine, says her clients trusted him.

Victims Of Former Attorney Accused Of Hypnotizing Them Continue To Fight For Justice

“They were going through very difficult domestic situations and because of that they were vulnerable,” said attorney Laura Mills. “They believed he was going to help them. They trusted him.”

Police say Fine hypnotized the women for his own sexual pleasure.

On Tuesday, the Lorain County Prosecutor’s Office released video from an undercover sting. Officials say it shows Fine talking to the woman and then putting her in a trance.

“You are filled with pleasure, arousal, excitement,” Fine can be heard telling the woman. “There are no boundaries. There are no barriers.”

Moments later police raided his office.

Fine was indicted in 2015. In 2016, he pleaded guilty to several charges, including kidnapping. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

“This has been very difficult on the victims,” Mills said. “Very difficult.”

A civil suit is pending in Lorain County Common Pleas Court.

