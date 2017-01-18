Two suspects wanted in attempted shooting of 13-year-old Cleveland boy

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for two suspects in a drive-by shooting.

The 13-year-old victim was walking a friend across West 105th Street near Madison Avenue on Dec. 8 when it happened, the police report said.

The teen told police a dark-colored car pulled up, then a man pointed a gun out the window and fired three to five shots. According to the police report, the suspect also threatened to kill the boy’s family.

The shots missed the 13-year-old and hit his aunt’s car.

Police identified the shooter as Jacque Renode, 23, and believe Navi Sanders, 18, was also in the car. There are active warrants for both suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the First District Detective Bureau at 216-623-5118.