Survey: More shoppers would rather wash dishes than go to the store

A new survey says shoppers would rather do the dishes than visit a retail store.

Capgemini Consulting surveyed 6,000 consumers and 500 retailers. Forty percent of the consumers consider shopping in stores an actual chore.

One of the biggest reasons, according to the survey, is that shoppers now expect a physical user experience that replicates what they find online.

When shopping online, for example, items are less likely to be out of stock and there are many delivery options.

The No. 1 in-store shopping frustration is that it’s difficult to compare products.

Sixty-six percent of customers were most dissatisfied with long lines at the checkout, and 65 percent said it’s just too hard to find what they’re looking for.

