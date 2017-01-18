South Russell police searching for man missing since December

SOUTH RUSSELL, Ohio – The South Russell police department is looking for a missing 33-year-old man.

Police say that Jason. R. Kwaczek has been missing from his home on Chillicothe Road since December 30 at around 10:30 in the morning.

Although they do not suspect foul play, they are actively searching for Kwaczek.

He is 6’7″, weighs 210 pounds and has brown eyes and hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with any information about this is being asked to contact the South Russell Police at 440-338-6700.