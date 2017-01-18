Shape up with one of these books

Vow to shape up this year but not sure where to start? Why not turn to a book? Here with some great health and fitness reads was Sylvia Scherma from Books-A-Million.
Take a look at her list:
- Food, Health and Happiness - Oprah Winfrey
- The Lose Your Belly Diet - Travis Stork
- The Forks Over Knives Plan - Alona Pulde and Matthew Lederman
- The Grain Brain Whole Life Plan - David Perlmutter
- The Power of Positive Thinking - Norman Vincent Peale
- The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People - Stephen Covey
- The Fast Metabolism Diet - Haylie Pomroy
- The Whole 30 - Melissa Hartwig
- Zero Sugar Diet - David Zinczenko
- Green Smoothies for Life - JJ Smith
- Wheat Belly Cookbook - William Davis
- Eat Clean Stay Lean - Prevention
- Gardenista - Michelle Slatalla
- The life-changing magic of tidying up - Marie Kondo