Live video: Obama meets press for final time as President

Shape up with one of these books

Posted 2:20 pm, January 18, 2017, by

Vow to shape up this year but not sure where to start? Why not turn to a book? Here with some great health and fitness reads was Sylvia Scherma from Books-A-Million.

Take a look at her list:

  • Food, Health and Happiness - Oprah Winfrey
  • The Lose Your Belly Diet - Travis Stork
  • The Forks Over Knives Plan - Alona Pulde and Matthew Lederman
  • The Grain Brain Whole Life Plan - David Perlmutter
  • The Power of Positive Thinking - Norman Vincent Peale
  • The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People - Stephen Covey
  • The Fast Metabolism Diet - Haylie Pomroy
  • The Whole 30 - Melissa Hartwig
  • Zero Sugar Diet - David Zinczenko
  • Green Smoothies for Life - JJ Smith
  • Wheat Belly Cookbook - William Davis
  • Eat Clean Stay Lean - Prevention
  • Gardenista - Michelle Slatalla
  • The life-changing magic of tidying up - Marie Kondo

www.booksamillion.com