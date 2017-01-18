Shape up with one of these books

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Vow to shape up this year but not sure where to start? Why not turn to a book? Here with some great health and fitness reads was Sylvia Scherma from Books-A-Million.

Take a look at her list:

Food, Health and Happiness - Oprah Winfrey

The Lose Your Belly Diet - Travis Stork

The Forks Over Knives Plan - Alona Pulde and Matthew Lederman

The Grain Brain Whole Life Plan - David Perlmutter

The Power of Positive Thinking - Norman Vincent Peale

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People - Stephen Covey

The Fast Metabolism Diet - Haylie Pomroy

The Whole 30 - Melissa Hartwig

Zero Sugar Diet - David Zinczenko

Green Smoothies for Life - JJ Smith

Wheat Belly Cookbook - William Davis

Eat Clean Stay Lean - Prevention

Gardenista - Michelle Slatalla

The life-changing magic of tidying up - Marie Kondo