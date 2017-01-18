Police investigate after ‘pipe bomb-like device’ explodes in mailbox

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after something described as a "pipe bomb-like device" exploded in a mailbox.

It happened at a home in the 4200-block of E. 164th Street just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The blast left a hole in the house where the mailbox was attached.

The Cleveland Division of Fire and EMS also responded.

Police said most of the debris blew away from the house so no one inside was injured.

The bomb squad arrived on the scene around 2 a.m. Wednesday to make sure there were no other explosive devices in the area.

A neighbor told Fox 8 that he was watching TV when he heard a large boom and his entire house shook.