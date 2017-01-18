Local dance team heading to Special Olympics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio —It's the opportunity of a lifetime for one local dance team. They're headed overseas in March to represent northeast Ohio on a worldwide stage.

On Wednesday afternoon, it was practice day in Willoughby for the DanceDoesIt.org team.

"They are the greatest. I love them. They are fun to hang out with," said dancer Lani Engel.

They are rehearsing their dance, Better When I'm Dancing.

"I like dance and Cha Cha," said dancer Eric Gantman.

The dance they are practicing was choreographed by Louie Van Amstel, a well-known dance choreographer.

"We have 7 phenomenal individuals with special needs, we have 5 typical individuals dancing as partners with them for support and we call that a unified team," said DanceDoesIt Team Coach, Marybeth Castell.

The team is 12 members strong and they range from ages 16-42 years old.

"What they are doing is championing the cause for all people with special needs," Castell said.

The group will perform their big dance in March on a national stage. They are headed to Austria for the Special Olympics.

"I can't wait to go to Austria, can't wait to go," said dancer Sheryl Kimtop.

They are one of three dance teams from the United States heading overseas. Dance is not considered an official sport in the Special Olympics, but this group hopes to change that with their performance.

"Oh awesome, it's the great thing ever we are doing to try and accomplish," Engel said.

The focus for now is practice, practice, practice with the main event just weeks away.