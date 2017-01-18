× January 18, 2017

Hollywood & Dine

Warm up with this crockpot dish from David!

Click here for his recipe.

Vegas: Wayne Newton

Scenes from our latest trip to Las Vegas continue! Today was all about Wayne Newton! Mr. Las Vegas, himself, showed us around his ranch and talked to us about his upcoming visit to Northeast Ohio.

You can see Wayne Newton perform at The Hard Rock Rocksino on Saturday, March 25th!

For ticketing information, visit: www.hrrocksinonorthfieldpark.com

Home Storage & Organization

It’s time to get yourself organized. Here to inspire you was Luis Nazario, Project Specialist at Lowe’s.

www.lowes.com

Misny Law

It’s one of the best ways to protect your family, and you may not even know about it! Tim Misny, “The Man Who Makes Them Pay,” stopped by the studio with more information!

www.misnylaw.com

Best Health & Fitness Books

Vow to shape up this year but not sure where to start? Why not turn to a book? Here with some great health and fitness reads was Sylvia Scherma from Books-A-Million.

Take a look at her list:

Food, Health and Happiness – Oprah Winfrey

The Lose Your Belly Diet – Travis Stork

The Forks Over Knives Plan – Alona Pulde and Matthew Lederman

The Grain Brain Whole Life Plan – David Perlmutter

The Power of Positive Thinking – Norman Vincent Peale

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People – Stephen Covey

The Fast Metabolism Diet – Haylie Pomroy

The Whole 30 – Melissa Hartwig

Zero Sugar Diet – David Zinczenko

Green Smoothies for Life – JJ Smith

Wheat Belly Cookbook – William Davis

Eat Clean Stay Lean – Prevention

Gardenista – Michelle Slatalla

The life-changing magic of tidying up – Marie Kondo

www.booksamillion.com

Into the Woods

You can snag great seats to a very magical adventure at Playhouse Square! Lisa Helmi Johanson joined us from the musical with more information. Into the Woods is at the Connor Palace until January 29th. Tickets start at just $10!

www.playhousesquare.org/into-the-woods