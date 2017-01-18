January 18, 2017
Hollywood & Dine
Warm up with this crockpot dish from David!
Vegas: Wayne Newton
Scenes from our latest trip to Las Vegas continue! Today was all about Wayne Newton! Mr. Las Vegas, himself, showed us around his ranch and talked to us about his upcoming visit to Northeast Ohio.
You can see Wayne Newton perform at The Hard Rock Rocksino on Saturday, March 25th!
For ticketing information, visit: www.hrrocksinonorthfieldpark.com
Home Storage & Organization
It’s time to get yourself organized. Here to inspire you was Luis Nazario, Project Specialist at Lowe’s.
Misny Law
It’s one of the best ways to protect your family, and you may not even know about it! Tim Misny, “The Man Who Makes Them Pay,” stopped by the studio with more information!
Best Health & Fitness Books
Vow to shape up this year but not sure where to start? Why not turn to a book? Here with some great health and fitness reads was Sylvia Scherma from Books-A-Million.
Take a look at her list:
- Food, Health and Happiness – Oprah Winfrey
- The Lose Your Belly Diet – Travis Stork
- The Forks Over Knives Plan – Alona Pulde and Matthew Lederman
- The Grain Brain Whole Life Plan – David Perlmutter
- The Power of Positive Thinking – Norman Vincent Peale
- The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People – Stephen Covey
- The Fast Metabolism Diet – Haylie Pomroy
- The Whole 30 – Melissa Hartwig
- Zero Sugar Diet – David Zinczenko
- Green Smoothies for Life – JJ Smith
- Wheat Belly Cookbook – William Davis
- Eat Clean Stay Lean – Prevention
- Gardenista – Michelle Slatalla
- The life-changing magic of tidying up – Marie Kondo
Into the Woods
You can snag great seats to a very magical adventure at Playhouse Square! Lisa Helmi Johanson joined us from the musical with more information. Into the Woods is at the Connor Palace until January 29th. Tickets start at just $10!
www.playhousesquare.org/into-the-woods