Illinois brothers welcome first sons on the same day

AURORA, Ill. – Brothers Jose and Ivan Favela have reached an awful lot of milestones together.

They announced their engagements on the same day, got married in a double wedding and on they both welcomed their firstborn children – sons – on the same day, January 15.

Rodrigo and Josue were born in the same hospital just rooms away from each other, even though they weren’t due on the same day.

The hospital says that this isn’t the first time siblings have had their children there on the same day, but this case is one for the books.

Everyone is doing well and both families are home now.