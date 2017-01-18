Husband of Cleveland officer killed in hit-and-run reacts to driver’s house arrest sentence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The husband of a former Cleveland police officer killed by a hit and run driver says he is still searching for justice. The woman who was behind the wheel of the car that struck his wife will not spend any time behind bars.

Porsha Harris, 28, was sentenced to nine months of house arrest and nine months of probation.

"I'm still paying on my wife's wedding ring," said the victim's husband Kenneth Dizard, from his home after the sentencing.

Dizard said he was looking forward to a life with his new bride, 41-year old Shani Dizard. The two were married on Valentine's Day of last year.

"She's got the biggest heart ever," he said.

August 2016, less than six months later, Shani, a former Cleveland police officer, was riding her motorcycle near East 71st and Superior when she was struck by a car that left the scene. A good Samaritan got a license plate number that helped police track down the driver.

"It hurts my heart to know that I am responsible for this tragedy, I wish every day that I could go back in time and change the outcome," Harris told the judge in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

Wednesday, Judge Janet Burnside sentenced Harris to house arrest after she plead no contest to aggravated vehicular homicide and failing to stop for an accident.

"I think this is appropriate for the seriousness here," Burnside said.

"I just sat there in disbelief, I couldn't believe that...like I said, that's letting everybody know you could just run somebody down and just get house arrest, that's unheard of," said Dizard.

"I just want to see that she feels the way we feel, that we have to live without our loved one, that I just want to see justice served," the victim's daughter Dominique Hill told Judge Burnside.

Two of Shani's three children and her brother spoke at the hearing.

"I don't get to call my mom, tell her I love her, the last time I felt her, she was cold. I don't get to feel my mom's heart beat, I don't get to play with her hair or laugh or joke with my mom. I don't get to do that anymore," said the victim's son Lewis Hill.

"I think about her every day, every time I kiss my children, I think of her," said Harris.

"Shani, she won't see her grandkids, her kids won't ever see her again and I just feel that that wasn't justice," said Kenneth Dizard.

Porsha Harris will only be allowed to leave her house to go back and forth to work, and to pick up and drop off her children at school.

She must also give up her car, pay court costs and stay away from drugs and alcohol.

Continuing coverage on this story, here.