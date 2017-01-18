Hitchhiking raccoons recover at California zoo after cross-country ride

OAKLAND, Calif. — Baby raccoons that inadvertently hitched a cross-country ride to Northern California are recovering at the Oakland Zoo.

Animal care authorities said Tuesday that in September a man had unknowingly transported the raccoons from Florida to Marin County in a moving truck.

The truck had been burglarized while in Florida, allowing a pregnant raccoon to enter through a broken window and give birth.

The man discovered the raccoons while unloading his truck. Five of six baby raccoons survived but were near death after being without food or water for days.

Wildlife education center WildCare nursed the raccoons to health, but found they could not release the animals into the wild.

The Oakland Zoo is caring for the raccoons until they can be placed at a sanctuary or another zoo.