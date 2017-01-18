Fox Recipe Box: Tommy’s Black Bean Chili

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Tommy's Restaurant in Cleveland Heights is a culinary landmark. Since 1972 Tommy Fello has been serving up his famous milkshakes and vegan dishes.

Fox 8's Wayne Dawson spent some time with Tommy and learned how to make Black Bean Chili -- a hearty and healthy winter recipe. Click here to learn more about Tommy's Restaurant.

Tommy's Black Bean Chili

Recipe makes 8 cups of vegan, gluten free black bean chili

Ingredients:

2 cups dry black beans (Tommy uses turtle beans)

2 bay leaves

1 piece of Kombu (use about the same size as 2 medium bay leaves)

4 cloves garlic (minced)

2 medium Spanish onion (diced)

1 medium green pepper

12 ounce salsa

12 ounce crushed pear tomatoes

3 tablespoons mild chili powder

2 or 3 sprigs of green onion for garnish

Directions

Soak the 2 cups of black beans overnight in about 12 cups of water

Drain soaked beans and rinse thoroughly looking for small stones. Discard any small stones

Place the soaked beans into 12 cups of water with a bay leaf and a piece of Kombu(seaweed)

Bring to a boil for about 2 hours stirring occasionally

While the beans are boiling saute 4 cloves of minced garlic, 2 medium diced Spanish onions, 1 medium green pepper in 3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

Saute until slightly caramelized

Place into a stock pot

Add 12 oz of salsa and 12 oz of crushed pear tomatoes and 3 tablespoons of mild chili powder

Stir and let simmer

Check boiled black beans

You should be able to smash one between your thumb and finger

Drain the cooked beans. Save about 2 cups of the stock.

Add the drained beans to the stock pot containing all the other sauteed ingredients

Add some of the stock you set aside until you have a chili consistency

Bring to a boil and simmer for about 20 to 30 minutes

Your chili is ready to serve

Top your chili with a little green onion garnish

Serve with sides of corn muffin or brown rice or nacho chips