Forecast: cloudy and drizzly evening on the way

CLEVELAND - We slipped and slid down the temperature graph until we stopped at 39°F since 6:00 AM today:

Current temperatures are closer to normal, but overall the next 8-day period is a mild one, similar to the overall status of January thus far. (The coldest January air has been mainly in the Northern Plains and Northern Rockies.)

Winter weather fans, fear not. We still have a lot of winter left. Our hunch is that winter conditions will return going into February.

Here is our latest FOX 8-Day Forecast: