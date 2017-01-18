Forecast: cloudy and drizzly evening on the way

CLEVELAND - We slipped and slid down the temperature graph until we stopped at 39°F since 6:00 AM today:

wed-tempchange_full

Current temperatures are closer to normal, but overall the next 8-day period is a mild one, similar to the overall status of January thus far. (The coldest January air has been mainly in the Northern Plains and Northern Rockies.)

wed-usatemps_full

Winter weather fans, fear not. We still have a lot of winter left. Our hunch is that winter conditions will return going into February.

Here is our latest FOX 8-Day Forecast: