Crockpot Cassoulet
Easy and quick to assemble!
Ingredients:
- 2 lb boneless skinless chicken thighs
- 1 lb smoked sausage or kielbasa cut in half inch pieces
- 1 large onion sliced thin
- 2 (15 oz) cans cannellini or great northern beans (rinsed & drained)
- 1 clove garlic sliced in half
- 1 (15 oz) can stewed tomatoes slightly chopped
- *1 tsp kosher salt
- ½ tsp fresh ground black pepper
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 C. dry white wine or chicken broth (or water)
- 2 tbs fresh chopped parsley
- 1 tbs butter
- 1 cup panko bread crumbs
Directions:
Crockpot or slow cooker
Season chicken with a little kosher salt. I also use a little adobo salt seasoning. Brown several minutes on each side in a sauté pan over high heat. You may skip the browning, but it does improve the dish.
Line the bottom of the crockpot with a third of the beans and about a third of the onion. Add the chicken and top with another third of the onion.
Sprinkle with a little salt and pepper. Add more beans.
Top with sausage, the rest of the beans, tomatoes and onions. Once everything is in the pot, add a little more salt and pepper with the cup of white wine.
Slow cook low for 7 or 8 hours. In the last half hour, stir in a tbs of chopped parsley. Taste to make sure salt and pepper is the way you like it.
In a separate small sauté pan, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the Panko crumbs and cook until just about to turn golden. Stir in last tbs of parsley with a pinch of salt and remove from heat. Crumbs should be golden and crunchy.
Serve cassoulet in shallow bowls topped with golden crumbs.
Crispy bread on the side.
Enjoy!