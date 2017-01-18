Coach accused of punching 11-year-old during football game is charged

ELYRIA, Ohio — Months after a coach was accused of punching an 11-year-old during a football game, North Ridgeville police say he’s been charged with assault and disorderly conduct.

Police say the boy was transported to the hospital in the middle of a youth football league game last October.

The boy’s mother, Erica Kane, of Elyria, told Fox 8 last year that North Ridgeville Rams Coach David R. Kelly grabbed her son and punched him in the stomach.

Police and EMS responded to the game in North Ridgeville. Emergency room discharge papers provided by Kane

state he suffered blunt abdominal trauma.

According to the coach of the Mini Pioneers, Kelly was ejected from the game prior to the incident for arguing with the referees.

A lawyer representing Kane says they have no comment on the current status of the investigation.

Police say no further charges are expected against Kelly. Kelly turned himself in and was released on a personal bond.